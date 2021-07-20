If you’re planning on heading downtown to catch the Bucks game tonight there are a few things you’ll need to know before you go.

ROAD CLOSURES: The following roads will be closed starting at noon today.

W. McKinley Avenue from N. 6th Street to N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive/ N. Old World Third Street.

W. State Street from N. 6th Street to N. Water Street.

N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue from W. Kilbourn Avenue to W. Vliet Street.

N. Old World Third Street from W. Kilbourn Avenue to W. McKinley Avenue.

N. Edison Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Water Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Market Street from W. Juneau Avenue to E. Knapp Street.

W. Highland Avenue from N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue to N. Market Street.

W. Juneau Avenue from N. 6th Street to N. Broadway.

ADDITIONAL ROAD CLOSURES

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office also released a list of preliminary road closures. The exit ramps of northbound I-43 at W. McKinley Ave. and southbound I-43 at W. Fond du Lac Ave. will be closed tonight, beginning five minutes prior to the fourth quarter of tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks finals game.



It is possible that additional closures, including the southbound I-43 exit ramp at W. Highland Ave., may be announced this afternoon. It is also possible that the timeframe for these closures will be moved up to facilitate the safety and security of all attending tonight’s Bucks game. We will provide prompt notifications if any of these scenarios are forthcoming.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS/TOW ZONES: You will not be allowed to park in the following zones:

W. State Street from N. 6 th Street to N. Water Street.

Street to N. Water Street. W. Highland Avenue from N. Edison Street to N. Market Street.

W. Juneau Avenue from N. Old World Third Street to N. Broadway.

W. McKinley Avenue / E. Knapp Street from N. 6 th Street to N. Broadway.

Street to N. Broadway. N. Edison Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Water Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Market Street from W. Knapp Street to W. Juneau Avenue.

GATES OPEN/ENTRY:

Gates to Fiserv Forum will open two hours prior to tipoff at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Heavy traffic is expected throughout Deer District on Tuesday and fans with tickets to the game are encouraged to arrive early. Fans with tickets to the game will also have their own dedicated express entrance to the plaza located on the north side of Fiserv Forum near the intersection of Juneau Ave. and Fifth St.

The Deer District watch party, which has drawn tens of thousands of people to the plaza at Fiserv Forum and throughout Deer District, has been expanded, due to growing demand, to allow up to 65,000 fans to attend. The main stage and screen will now be located on Block 6 of Deer District, which is directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Ave. and Fifth St. The main stage and screen will be setup on the north end of Block 6 near the intersection of Fifth St. and McKinley Ave.

The watch party will then stretch back across Juneau Ave., which will be closed between Sixth St. and Old World Third St., and continue onto the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Vel R. Phillips Ave. will also be closed between McKinley Ave. and Juneau Ave. Additional viewing screens will be setup on the plaza.

Gates to the Deer District watch party will open at 6 p.m. CT. Fans planning to attend the watch party in Deer District are encouraged to RSVP at www.bucks.com/playoffs to receive the most up-to-date information and guidance.