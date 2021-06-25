MILWAUKEE- It’s not just fans reacclimating themselves with a full ballpark; a 100% capacity American Family Field will also be an adjustment for the players, as well.

“The crowds so far this year have felt full, but to actually have that 35-40 thousand members of Brewers nation will be great,” pitcher Brent Suter tells WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner. “I think it will be like old times again when we get out there and feel that energy.”

Staff ace Brandon Woodruff, who has started the last two opening days for the Brewers says he’s looking forward to a return to normal.

“Last year was tough, especially for us, we’ve been a playoff team for the last three years and being able to play in front of those big crowds in those big games, we feed off the energy and we haven’t had that,” Woodruff said. “We’re looking forward to getting to full capacity, we know they’re (Brewers fans) are going to be loud, we’ve been waiting on this day for a long time.”

When it comes to Major League Baseball’s enhanced crackdown on pitchers using ‘sticky stuff’, Woodruff said he doesn’t plan on letting it affect him too much, “It is what it is, I don’t have much to say about it… if they want to check me they can.”

Listen to Brent Suter’s full interview here:

Listen to Brandon Woodruff’s full interview here: