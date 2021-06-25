Is there a silver bullet option for Aaron Rodgers?

The letter agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association from Tuesday of this week does indeed grant broad powers to all players to opt out of the 2021 season, regardless of whether they opted out in 2020 or whether they have been diagnosed with a higher-risk condition since October 1, 2020, according to Mike Florio of www.profootballtalk.com.

By next Friday, July 2, Rodgers can pull the plug on the 2021 season, Florio writes. But it would be a permanent and irrevocable decision.