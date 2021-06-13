People who travel I-43 around Capitol Drive and Hampton Avenue on Milwaukee’s north side will need to prepare for a long-term rehabilitation project that begins this week.

The project will include:

Removing the 1,500-foot mainline bridge over an abandoned railroad yard and replacing it with an embankment section roadway.

Rehabilitating or replacing various mainline and entrance/exit ramp bridges.

Implementing auxiliary lanes between Capitol Drive and Hampton Avenue.

Consolidating Hampton Avenue traffic to an improved freeway exit ramp just south of Hampton Avenue.

Replacing an existing noise wall on the west side of I-43 south of the Milwaukee River, and constructing two new noise walls north of Capitol Drive on both sides of I-43.

Installing a new connection to the Beerline Trail multi-use trail.

With this stretch of the interstate averaging just under 129-thousand vehicles a day, the DOT has released a schedule of what to expect when it comes to traffic impact:

First, the I-43 northbound exit ramp to westbound Hampton Avenue will close and be permanently removed.

By the end of summer, the I-43 southbound entrance ramp from Hampton Avenue will close long-term. There will also be alternating ramp closures near Capitol Drive.

By the fall, I-43 northbound, from just south of Glendale Avenue to Bender Road, will have a two-lane configuration until late in the year. I-43 southbound will remain in its three-lane configuration.

Overall, the entire project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

More details on the project can be found here.

A reminder that work north of the Zoo Interchange will see lane reductions begin this week. That will include the use of a zipper merge to try to keep traffic flowing as fast as is safely possible.