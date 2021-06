The latest incarnation of the bane of many a driver’s existence is on it’s way back, it’s the Zipper merge.

It’s called a “dynamic late merge system” and it helps to curb the problems related to merging by keeping traffic moving at a steady pace.

By doing this, backups can be reduced by as much as 40% so it really is the best way to handle lane closures in high volume areas.

The configuration should be in effect starting the week of June 14.

Here’s a quick refresher on how it’s done: