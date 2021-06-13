An active weekend of shootings in Milwaukee continued Sunday afternoon, with four incidents taking place within a four hour period.

One of them was deadly when Milwaukee Police were called to the area around North 22nd Street and Cherry Street around 12:45 p.m. They found a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman dead at the scene. Police are investigating what events led to the shooting, and are searching for unknown suspects.

The first shooting this afternoon occurred around 12:30 p.m. on South 9th Street and Hayes Avenue. Police say an argument led to a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman to suffer a non-fatal injury. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody awaiting charges.

The third shooting this afternoon occurred around 2:30 p.m. on North 28th Street and Meinecke Avenue. Police say a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital with a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police are investigating what events led to the shooting, and are searching for unknown suspects.

The fourth shooting this afternoon occurred around 4:05 p.m. on North 26th Street and Burleigh Street. Two people, a 47-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, were taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are investigating what events led to the shooting, and are searching for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings are asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or through the P3 Tips App.