The next Wauwatosa Police Chief may likely be influenced by their previous work with the Milwaukee Police Department. None may be bigger than being Milwaukee’s current Acting Chief.

Wauwatosa Fire and Police Commission Chair Dominic Leone says three candidates have completed the assessment center as part of the city’s recruitment to find their permanent replacement for retired Chief Barry Weber. They include:

Jeffrey Norman, who has been Milwaukee Police Acting Chief since late December of 2020.

David Salazar, who is a Captain with Milwaukee Police

James MacGillis, who was a Captain and Director of Training with Milwaukee Police until his retirement in January of 2021.

Full bios on the three candidates can be found here.

“The citizen-led PFC will meet on Wednesday, June 9 to review the assessment center feedback and determine the final candidates,” says Leone. “Nine members of the public participated in the assessment center by providing feedback to the PFC. The stakeholders included Wauwatosa residents, mental health professionals, public safety professionals, and education professionals. As Chair, I plan for the Commission to hold this discussion in closed session, as permitted by Wisconsin State law. The finalists will be named on the city’s website on June 10.”

The final candidates will take part in a public interview on June 14. The public can submit questions that could be asked during this. A deadline for having them considered is June 7. The interviews will be broadcast live on the city’s website, and will be made available afterwards through June 16.