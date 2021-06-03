You didn’t ask for it, but it’s coming back. The USFL?

Come spring of 2022, the USFL reboot will be complete with 8 teams and the backing of a broadcast partner in FOX.

The first iteration of the USFL was developed in 1982. By 1987, operations had ceased, and the league was bankrupt.

The most fatal misstep was thinking it could challenge and overtake the NFL as the premier professional football league in America.

The NFL promptly squashed it’s competitor like a bug.

The 2022 version of the USFL promises to avoid competing with the NFL and college football. Instead, the USFL will relaunch with a spring model.

Great! What could go wrong? I don’t know…ask the NFL Europe, or the XFL, or the latest pigskin flop – the AAF.

There is no question the overflow of talent leaving college is more significant than ever; and only a small percentage of that talent will end up playing for an NFL team.

But the appetite for football outside of the NFL and college is minimal. The appetite for spring football is also lacking.

A book that was closed in 1987 is back open with another chapter to be written. Don’t worry…there won’t be many pages.