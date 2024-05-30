TOP CHEF TAKEAWAY – A Table As A Canvas

Last week’s explosive episode of fish boils and a cooking injury was a tough act to follow. This week, there was very little Wisconsin seen or experienced.

This episode was filled with cleverness, creativity and drama. But no explosions. For this gal who enjoys the arts and focuses on celebrating creativity, this was a compelling episode. Many of the chefs treated the tables as a canvas, even mentioning famous painters Basquiat and Pollack (whom Chef Dan Jacobs felt inspiration from) – and PBS TV show painter, Bob Ross. Colorful sauces were brushed, drizzled, dabbled, smeared and spread artistically on tables with thought to the layout for the dining.

The show starts with five remaining contestants, but – surprise! – Laura, who was originally bounced, is back after winning the Last Chance Kitchen digital series. The other cheftestants dread her return and Chef Dan Jacobs says she’s the “scariest” competitor because she is excellent at flavors.

Quickfire Challenge: Guess What Tom Coliccio Cooked and Make It

The six cheftestants had to use their cooking experience with their senses of sight and smell to try to identify the remains of a gourmet dish that Judge Tom Coliccio had made for Judges Kristen Kish and Gail Simmons to eat. They also had to use their curiosity by each getting four Yes or No questions to ask Tom to narrow down ingredients and preparation information – all while cooking with a vast array of available ingredients found in the Top Chef Kitchen, trying to replicate what he made. Definitely a challenge and a refreshing presentation for the viewer instead of a straightforward timed task focusing on one ingredient.

Elimination Competition: Look, Ma, No Plates!

The assignment was to create a gourmet meal directly plated on an entire tabletop. A trend at high end restaurants like Alinea in Chicago and Disfrutar in Spain. A tabletop large enough for the four judges to dine together.

What did we see of Wisconsin?

+ Milwaukee locations, mostly drone shots. The Riverwalk at Wisconsin Avenue, the Milwaukee Art Museum, a glimpse of the Residence Inn downtown where the cheftestants were staying, 6th Street Viaduct, Water Street near MSOE, the Hoan Bridge.

+ Whole Foods on the East Side.

WHO WAS IN THIS EPISODE?

Guest Judge: Two Michelin star chef, Curtis Duffy, of Ever restaurant in Chicago.

Chef Dan Jacobs Moments:

+ When asked by Cheftestant Manny what Dan is looking forward to most after the competition, he answers, “being with my wife.” Dan then explains that he and Kate have been together for 18 years and she’s his best friend. He felt weird only being five miles away from her during the weeks of competition but not being able to see her or be with her.

+ Dan’s disgusted reaction to Manny’s very unhelpful question about porridge during the Quickfire Challenge. Quote, “Seafood porridge”?

+ Dan may have created a new bread item, the puffin. Toasting a pita to make it like the texture of an English muffin.

+ Dan liked being able to express his “Pollock-ness” with the table challenge, saying this process was “letting my creativity flow.”

+ SPOILER: Chef Dan did NOT pack his knives. We get to cheer him on another week.

Odd Moment

+ Cheftestant Savannah sliced her hand open last week and is healing, but was shown sharpening knives in her hotel room because they were a special handmade gift from her father. I guess it says much more about me than her because I’m skittish around knives as it is. But it is a tool of her trade. Chefestant Danny was also shown sharpening knives in his hotel room. Just an odd way to start the show.

Next week’s Wisconsin elements: It looks like the judges will be served at Milwaukee’s Harbor House. No other distinguishing Wisconsin features based on the brief tease at the end of the episode. Chef Dan seems frustrated in the next episode and we learn that he’s left handed.

$10,000 for Chef Dan?

Maybe, if you vote.

Bravo continues to promote a #TopChef Fan Favorite voting web site that you can vote weekly and the Fave will win $10,000.

The rankings only flashed for a second on screen, but Chef Dan Jacobs was in the #1 spot. You can vote here: https://www.bravotv.com/top-chef/fan-favorite

Where can you see Chef Dan in person, in action?

Friday, May 31 at 7:30 P.M. at Festa Italiana. As part of the Cucina Showcase in the Aurora Pavilion, Dan will do a cooking demonstration and have a Q&A.

+ BONUS: See Chef Dan’s Summerfest announcement in this video!

Top Chef: Wisconsin airs Wednesdays at 8 P.M. on Bravo!, then streams on Peacock. The series finale will air in mid-June.

Click the player above to hear the full recap conversations on Wisconsin’s Morning News, Spanning The State and What’s On Tap.

