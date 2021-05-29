Milwaukee Police are investigating at least four shootings from Saturday, each injuring one person.

The first shooting occurred around 1:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of North 62nd Street, near West Florist Avenue. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries. The shooting was the result of an argument, and police are seeking a known suspect.

The second shooting occurred around 4:15 a.m. in the 7000 block of West Appleton Avenue, near West Nash Street. A 34-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still determining what events led to this shooting, and are seeking unknown suspects.

The third shooting occurred just before 9:50 a.m. on the 1500 block of West Rogers Street, near South 15th Place. A 19-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries, and he made his own way to a hospital for treatment. Police are still determining what events led to the shooting, and are seeking unknown suspects.

The fourth shooting occurred around 2:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Wisconsin Avenue, near North 23rd Street. A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl suffered serious injuries, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are still determining what events led to the shooting, and are seeking unknown suspects.

The fifth shooting occurred around 4:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of North 24th Place, near West McKinley Avenue. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say the shooting was due to an argument, and are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be provided through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or submitting it through the P3 Tips app.