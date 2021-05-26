MILWAUKEE- Fiserv is going to be at it’s pre-pandemic levels of loud if the Bucks’ round 1 matchup with the Miami Heat returns to Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 1st.

The Bucks announced that they plan to increase capacity at Fiserv to 100% for a total of about 16,500 fans.

In a news release the team said the decision was made in accordance with CDC guidelines.

If the series comes back to Milwaukee, or the Bucks move into the second round of the playoffs, fans will be required to wear masks while inside the arena, except when actively eating or drinking. Capacity limits will also be removed at locations within the Deer District for the remainder of the postseason.

Tickets to a potential Game 5 will go on sale Thursday.

The Bucks currently lead the series with the Heat two games to none. If the Bucks manage to win two games in Miami, starting with Game 3 tomorrow night, the new capacity rules would go into effect with the first home game of the next playoff series.