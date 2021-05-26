With Aaron Rodgers in Hawaii, and veteran Blake Bortles watching organized team activities, second year quarterback Jordan Love is running with the ones in Green Bay.

Great experience, right? Sort of.

Noticeably absent from OTA’s are the Packers top-5 wide receivers: Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, MVS, EQ and Devin Funchess.

One school of thought is that the group’s absence is tied to the on-going grudge match between Rodgers and the Packers front office. Choosing to sit out voluntary workouts is siding with Rodgers.

My belief is that this has more to do with each player’s contract situation than it does choosing a side.

The Packers have zero dollars committed beyond this season to each of the wide receivers mentioned above. Aside of Adams – who will eventually become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL – none of the above have a workout bonus tied to their contract. Adams forfeits $500,000 by not showing up.

To me, the situation is more about risk mitigation than it is taking a side. With zero clarity on their own future, what incentive does this group have to show up for voluntary workouts?

Furthermore, – aside of Adams – the others aren’t in a position in their career to choose player over team.

