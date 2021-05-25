Two people are in custody after a shooting in West Allis Tuesday evening injured one person.

Police say they got several 911 calls around 6:53 p.m. reporting the shooting in the area of South 60th Street and West Burnham Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Their initial investigation has determined the shooting happened at a home in the 1800 block of South 6th Street due to an altercation between people who knew each other. They are not looking for additional suspects and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.