As Moderna is considering asking the Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval for its COVID-19 vaccine to be given to those ages 12 to 17, they and Pfizer may be nearing a date where they will get full approval for their vaccines.

Doctor John Raymond, President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin tells Wisconsin’s Afternoon News he could see this taking place before fall. “I’m speculating, so this is just my opinion. I’m very optimistic that both Pfizer and Moderna are likely to receive full approval from the FDA by July. I think that is a very high likelihood, and especially with the new data that came out of the Moderna vaccine that there is high efficacy and high safety in kids.”

As more people get vaccinated and restrictions on gatherings loosen, more people are going out to eat. That is causing some restaurants to limit their hours and services due to a lack of workers.

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce President Tim Sheehy says it’s an issue that has several factors causing it, and was talking to a restaurant owner about it recently. “They feel that a lot of people have left the industry during COVID; questioning the hours, working on Mother’s Day and Christmas, and other things. And so it’s recruiting people into that environment. It’s figuring out a way to pay more, and figuring out a way to give them flexibility.”

