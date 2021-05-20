WAUWATOSA, Wis. — It’s been six months since a devastating shooting injured 8 people at Mayfair Mall.

The mental and physical effects from the shooting are still being felt today.

“There’s so much loss, grief, trauma and devastation,” said Kevin Stewart, Missioner for Community Engagement at the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee. “Violence as we know–with particular attention to the greater Milwaukee community–is just out of control.”

Stewart, along with other community leaders are holding an event Thursday night in Wauwatosa’s Hart Park to call for peace.

“We are looking one person at a time, one event at a time, to help heal hearts,” he said.

He believes the gun violence being felt across the city leaves a lasting, negative impact.

“We’re all impacted by this,” Stewart said. “What happens in the city proper of Milwaukee affects us who live in the suburbs.”

Milwaukee ended 2020 with a record-high 189 murders, nearly doubling its total from 2019.

You can find more about Thursday’s event below.