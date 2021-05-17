Last week’s decision by Patrick Baldwin Jr. to play collegiate basketball at UW-Milwaukee has been a positive for the university. What could be an interesting challenge for him is that he will be coached by his father Pat Baldwin…or will it?

Both joined Scott Warras on WTMJ Nights Monday to discuss their relationship, how the two have worked together to nurture Baldwin Jr.’s basketball skills, and what challenges Baldwin may face coaching his son, who is considered one of the top college recruits in the nation.

Watch the video below: