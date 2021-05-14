Wednesday’s announcement that Patrick Baldwin Jr. will play at UW-Milwaukee next school year has already paid dividends for the university.

Director of Athletics Amanda Braun says there have been plenty of congratulatory calls from other universities, and plenty of interest for the men’s basketball team since the announcement.

“We had some platform for a ticket software and overnight (Wednesday) we had a little bit of a glitch because of all of the traffic.” says Braun. “That’s an indicator. I think people are certainly are excited to come out and support him. A lot of alums, just a lot of alums, and people in the community.”

Bruan says her office will be busy over the next year to make sure they do their best to promote both inside Panther Arena and outside. “Not just Patrick, but the program and what they’ve gone through over the last few years to get to this spot, and the foundation begin built, and adding him to the equation is just going to be wonderful. So we are going to maximize that.”

