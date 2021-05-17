UW-Milwaukee men’s basketball recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr & UW-Milwaukee men’s basketball Head Coach Patrick Baldwin join WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras

Patrick Baldwin Jr., the number four high school basketball recruit in the country according to ESPN, will attend UW-Milwaukee to play basketball for coach Baldwin – who just so happens to be his father. A recruiting process that started many years ago has finally come to an end. The tandem join WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras to discuss the emotions of the recruiting process. Coach Baldwin details what it was like to toe the line of dad and recruiter. Plus, Patrick gives his great insight to kids and parents, both athletes and non athletes, to trust their decisions. He stresses the importance of the role parents play in motivation and interest in all things for their children.

A great discussion about basketball and family. Enjoy the entire interview available right here: