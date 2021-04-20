MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council is prepared to say no to providing $20 million in subsidies for Milwaukee Tool’s relocation to downtown Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that a majority of council members are against the idea unless the company commits to a community benefits agreement.

The council passed the Community-Oriented, Responsible and Equitable (CORE) Development Zone Resolution in 2019, which encourages community benefits agreements between business owners and service sector workers in Milwaukee’s central business district.

“Milwaukee has a crisis of racial and economic inequality and injustice,” said Peter Rickman, president of the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Organization (MASH). “Providing subsidies to corporations for office developments without ensuring that the jobs that result from that for food service workers, janitors and security guards is only going to worsen this problem.”

Milwaukee Tool has committed to paying employees and contracted workers at least $15 an hour, but has not committed to any further agreement.

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman–who sponsored the CORE resolution–said the exact form of the community benefits agreement is negotiable.

