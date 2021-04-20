GREEN BAY- The Governor’s Office isn’t waiting for the Derek Chauvin verdict to be read before coming up with a plan to counteract possible protests.

During an event at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Greater Green Bay, Governor Evers said his office has been having those discussions for ‘several weeks’.

“Our municipalities, with local police, the National Guard and the Office of Emergency Management, they’ve been planning and making sure that if people decide to peacefully protest that we can protect them and allow it to occur,” Evers said. “We’ve been meeting for weeks and I think we’ll be appropriately prepared.”

The Governor did not go into details regarding the possible activation of the National Guard, where they’d be sent, or how many guardsman would be active.

Wisconsin is no stranger to protests, hundreds of demonstrators caused thousands of dollars on State Street in Madison last year after the death of George Floyd. Protesters have also marched for more than a year through Milwaukee calling for social justice for George Floyd as well as other high profile cases involving police officer involved shootings.

During an appearance on the Steve Scaffidi Show, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said his office was monitoring social media sites and developing a possible response plan.

You can listen to the interview with Sheriff Beth below: