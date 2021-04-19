In a relatively quiet funeral, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and husband to Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Members of the Household Cavalry line the route of the ceremonial procession during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Buckmaster – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Anne, Princess Royal during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein – Pool/WireImage)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: The Highlanders, 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland and Grenadier Guards bow their heads in respect during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, covered with His Royal Highness's Personal Standard is seen on the purpose built Land Rover, followed by Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein – Pool/WireImage)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's coffin during the Ceremonial Procession during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images )

The bearer Party found by The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carry the coffin of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to the purpose built Land Rover Hearse during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, the fell ponies which belonged to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images )

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: A member of the Guidon, Colour and Truncheon Parties is seen ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: The coffin of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, accompanied by members of the Royal family, is carried by pall bearers into his funeral service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)