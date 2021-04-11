MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating separate shootings that left two people injured Saturday and early Sunday morning.

A 19-year-old was wounded after a shooting on the 6800 block of N. Teutonia Ave.

It happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday. Investigators are still looking for a suspect.

A 37-year-old man suffered injuries after being shot near Chambers and Booth streets.

Officers say it happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Milwaukee Police have responded to five non-fatal shootings since early Saturday morning.