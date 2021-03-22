MILWAUKEE- A 32-year-old man from Milwaukee is in police custody after an eight-hour long standoff with Milwaukee police this (Monday) morning.

Police responded to a home near 78th and Calumet just before 4 o’clock this morning after a neighbor called and said he heard at least one gunshot and children screaming.

Upon arrival police say two children fled from the residence, but a 30-year-old woman remained inside with the male suspect. According to police, after several hours of negotiations the suspect fired a shot and police made the decision to enter the home.

Once in the home officers were met by gunfire from the suspect but were able to rescue the woman and arrest the man. Police say no officers were hurt and police did not return fire. The incident is believed to be related to domestic violence.

The suspect nor the victims names have been released as police continue to investigate. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.