INGREDIENTS:
-4 avocados, sliced in half, remove the seed
-Juice of 1 lemon
-1/3 of English cucumber, diced
-White shoepeg corn (1/2 of an 11 oz. can)
-15 grape tomatoes, diced
-1 mango, diced (depending on the size, you might only use half of the mango)
-Queso Chihuahua cheese
-1 small shallot, diced
-1 garlic clove, chopped finely
-1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
-1/2 tablespoon of cumin
-2 – 4 tablespoons light mayo
-Cracked Sea salt & pepper, to taste
-Box of roasted garlic & olive oil pearled couscous mix
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Slice avocados in half, remove the pit. Squeeze or rub lemon juice on the avocado slices to keep them fresh and prevent browning.
- Put 4-5 slits down the avocado half for easier eating.
- Mix cucumber, corn, tomatoes, shallot, chopped garlic, garlic powder, mango, light mayo, sea salt and pepper in a bowl.
- Prepare couscous mix per directions on the box. Set aside an chill.
- Fill avocados with couscous first then the mango salsa mix. Top with salt and pepper. Sprinkle Mexican cheese on top. Serve and enjoy.
