INGREDIENTS:

-4 avocados, sliced in half, remove the seed

-Juice of 1 lemon

-1/3 of English cucumber, diced

-White shoepeg corn (1/2 of an 11 oz. can)

-15 grape tomatoes, diced

-1 mango, diced (depending on the size, you might only use half of the mango)

-Queso Chihuahua cheese

-1 small shallot, diced

-1 garlic clove, chopped finely

-1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

-1/2 tablespoon of cumin

-2 – 4 tablespoons light mayo

-Cracked Sea salt & pepper, to taste

-Box of roasted garlic & olive oil pearled couscous mix

INSTRUCTIONS:

Slice avocados in half, remove the pit. Squeeze or rub lemon juice on the avocado slices to keep them fresh and prevent browning. Put 4-5 slits down the avocado half for easier eating. Mix cucumber, corn, tomatoes, shallot, chopped garlic, garlic powder, mango, light mayo, sea salt and pepper in a bowl. Prepare couscous mix per directions on the box. Set aside an chill. Fill avocados with couscous first then the mango salsa mix. Top with salt and pepper. Sprinkle Mexican cheese on top. Serve and enjoy.

Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

