One million people in Wisconsin are now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. Governor Tony Evers making the announcement today via recorded video.

As of today, 1,000,000 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine. I'm so incredibly proud of our state and deeply grateful to every single Wisconsinite who has worked tirelessly to make this possible.



Let's get this done, folks! pic.twitter.com/RON0yHgAca — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 5, 2021

Of the 1-million vaccinated, 500-thousand have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

“It’s been great to hear stories from across our state of nurses and doctors, parents and grandparents, teachers and caregivers, filled with excitement as they get their shots,” said Gov. Evers in a video message. “While we still have a long way to go, the light is certainly at the end of the tunnel. And every day we are one step closer than yesterday to reaching community-wide immunity and getting back to our Wisconsin way of life. So, thank you to everyone who has gotten the vaccine and those who plan to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible, and thank you to the vaccine providers across our state who are getting this done.”

After a rocky start, Wisconsin’s vaccination efforts have improved to the point of being a top-five program in the country. The state ranks first in the midwest when it comes to doses administered per 100,000 people and is third in the country when it comes to percentage of doses administered.

Next week the Department of Health Services is expected to announce a new eligibility group in Phase 1C that’s likely to include anyone from age 16 and up with a preexisting condition.