Victor’s Cocktail Lounge and Restaurant in Milwaukee Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

If you’ve lived in the Milwaukee area for any amount of time, when you first hear the name Victor’s, a Friday night fish fry probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind– but it should be.

91-year-old Victor Jones has been running the Milwaukee cocktail lounge and restaurant since he was 18 and if you do the math- that’s over 70 years.

“Most people don’t know we serve food,” Jones said.

The business is all in the family and he gives credit to his daughter’s talent in the kitchen.

“My daughter does all the cooking, all the buying, I mean she runs the kitchen and does a tremendous job,” Jones said. “The girl that told me you were over here, that’s Suzie, that’s my daughter. I have one son behind the bar, Hurricane Vic, and then I have another son who will be in here in a little while,” said Jones.

When you step into Victor’s, it feels like you’ve stepped back in time. The lights are low but the decor is vibrant and loud. A lot of people know Victor’s for being a night club but more folks need to know about their Friday night fish fry.

Your choice of beer battered or baked Alaskan Cod or lightly hand breaded perch, the platter comes with 4-5 huge pieces of flaky fish, coleslaw, a potato of your choice, tarter sauce and a large round loaf of bread– warm from the oven and glazed with fresh honey. There’s so much food, you have enough for at least 2 meals.

Hear more by clicking on the audio player above.