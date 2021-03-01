GREEN BAY — The Wisconsin native and three time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is taking his talents to the desert.

Following his release from the Houston Texans a few weeks ago, Watt announced via his Twitter account this morning that he’s signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Throughout his hall of fame type career, Watt has earned five pro-bowl and five first-team NFL All-Pro selections. Watt also has an insane 101 career sacks, including two 20+ sack seasons.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport says the deal is for two years and $31 million dollars, 23 million of which is guaranteed.

The #AZCardinals are giving JJ Watt a 2-year deal worth $31M with $23M guaranteed, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

This story will be updated.