The biggest Wisconsin connection to the 78th Golden Globe Awards had a successful night.

Kenosha native Mark Ruffalo won the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series/Motion Picture Made for Television. It was for his work as twin brothers in the HBO miniseries “I Know This Much Is True”.

During his acceptance speech, Ruffalo thanks his family, those involved with the creation and production of the miniseries, and a call for people to come together for the benefit of the planet.

This was Ruffalo’s fourth nomination for a Golden Globe and his first win. He also won the Emmy for this role last September.

There was a smaller Wisconsin connection with the movie “Nomadland”, thanks to Waunakee native Derek Endres appearing in it with a small role. The movie was nominated for four Golden Globes, winning two awards for Best Picture and Best Director for Chloe Zhao.

Surprisingly or not, there was a shout out to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers by Jodie Foster when she won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in “The Mauritanian.”

Aaron Rodgers thanked Jodie Foster in his MVP speech. Foster thanks Rodgers in her Golden Globes acceptance speech.



(Foster’s co-star in the movie she won for is Shailene Woodley, Rodgers’ fiancé, and yes I’m doubling as a pop culture beat writer rn) pic.twitter.com/MeMKKDQdLH — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 1, 2021

It comes after Rodgers mentioned Foster during his acceptance speech for his 3rd NFL MVP award. Foster’s co-star Shailene Woodley is engaged to Rodgers.