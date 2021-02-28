With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing on a downward trend, the Milwaukee Health Department is adjusting their schedule for testing at American Family Field.

Starting Monday, March 1, the drive-thru and walk-up site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Some staffing from here will be used to help with the vaccination efforts.

The change comes as demand for COVID-19 testing has gone down in recent weeks. Despite this, the Milwaukee Health Department strongly encourages testing for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and anyone who has been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. The department will continue to do appropriate contact tracing so quarantining can take place.

Testing at the Northwest Health Center, located at 7630 West Mill Road, and the Southside Health Center, located at 1639 South 23rd Street, will continue Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

With the possibility that new COVID-19 variants could result in a rise in cases, the Milwaukee Health Department says they are prepared to restore testing hours at American Family Field if the situation calls for expansion.

For people seeking COVID-19 testing who do not have their own transportation, the Lamers bus that runs along the MCTS “Brewers” route will continue to operate when the American Family Field testing site is open.