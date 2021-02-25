MILWAUKEE- Not every fish fry is created equal and in some cases, even the ‘fish’ portion is optional.

Since 2018 Celesta has been churning out their fishless fry to its vegan customers looking to get their fix. Vegans themselves, owner Melanie Manuel and chef Nina King say the hankering for the dish is real, which inspired them to create their tofu-based dish.

“This goes to show you can still participate in your favorite food traditions even on a plant based diet,” Manuel told me during our interview last week. “

King says it took them about six months to get the recipe right when it comes to the tofu and breading, but it was the sides that people had really strong feelings about, “rye bread or rolls, french fries or potato pancakes, people have their favorite side dish.”

Manuel and King also offer a cocktail kit with, of course, the option for an Old Fashioned.

Celesta’s dish looks very much like the fish fry you’re used to seeing. Tofu pieces cut thin and covered in batter stand in for the fish, while sides include home fries, home made tarter sauce, coleslaw, and a lemon wedge.

You can view Celesta’s menu here. The restaurant is currently only offering contactless pickup orders.