MADISON- Governor Tony Evers putting his signature on a bill to modernize the state’s much maligned unemployment system.

Originating as a Special Session request by the Governor during his State of the State Address, the bill was later amended by the republican-led legislature and passed through both chambers earlier this week.

“The system isn’t new, and the problems aren’t, either. We saw these problems brought to bear during the Great Recession. We saw it again during COVID-19.” Gov. Evers said in the video message. “At the end of the day, this problem could’ve been addressed by the previous administrations and more than a decade’s worth of state legislators who knew this system was outdated and couldn’t handle an economic crisis like the one this pandemic created.”

This past year, our state has faced unimaginable challenges, one of which has been our broken UI system. I’m excited today to sign Special Session SB 1—a first step toward modernizing our unemployment system after more than a decade of inaction. pic.twitter.com/DcIhan88bw — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) February 25, 2021

The measure allows state officials to use federal money to start upgrades and ask lawmakers for state dollars as needed. The bill also waives a one-week waiting period for collecting unemployment benefits until March 14 and extend limited liability for COVID-related injuries and deaths to businesses, governments and schools.