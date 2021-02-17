Port Washington Police are asking for help in finding a suspect connected to a sexual assault of a juvenile female complaint.

The department says a School Resource Office received word of the assault on Monday, February 15, 2021. It had occurred about two weeks earlier in the White Pines Subdivision on the city’s west side.

The victim says she was walking her dog in the area around Aster Street and Evergreen Terrace when a vehicle drove up behind them. A man got out and asked the victim to come over to him.

The victim says she began to run, but the suspect caught up to her and assaulted her under a deck on Evergreen Terrace. The victim was able to escape and run away.

Police say the suspect is an older male with a bigger body build and has gray hair, yellow teeth, blue eyes, and a gold ring on his left finger. He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and khaki pants.

The vehicle the suspect got out of is described as a silver or gray 4-door that may have bungee cords on the back truck lid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Washington Police Department at 262-284-2611. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Tip411. Text the information to 847411, and use the keywood “PWPDTIP”.