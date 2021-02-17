Milwaukee- Construction crews have begun removing the large gold ‘Miller Park’ sign from the outside of the stadium.

Last month the Brewers began changing signage to reflect American Family Insurance’s new naming rights agreement with the team. Early changes included the video screen next to I-94 as well as other, smaller signs.

A Brewers spokesperson did not provide a time frame for when the Miller Park lettering would be completely removed, saying the weather will play a role.

The Brewers play their first regular season game at the new American Family Insurance Field on Thursday, April 1st against the Minnesota Twins.

