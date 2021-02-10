The City of Milwaukee Health Department is hosting a virtual town hall about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Panelists scheduled to appear include:

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

Interim Health Department Commissioner Marlaina Jackson

Julia Means, RN at Ascension Health – St. Mary’s & City of MKE Board of Health Member

Heather Paradis, MD, MPH, Deputy Commissioner of Medical Services & Chief Medical Officer, City of Milwaukee Health Department.

“This virtual event is the ideal setting for residents to hear directly from local health professionals who will separate vaccine fact from fiction, and share the most up-to-date info on vaccine safety, the distribution processes and overall timeline,” said Common Council President Cavalier Johnson.

A link to the live feed can be found here: