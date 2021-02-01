On February 4, 1896, the City of Waukesha was officially incorporated.

This Thursday, city leaders will recognize their 125th anniversary with the grand opening of their new City Hall.

Construction on the new building began in September of 2019, and it officially opened last Monday, January 25.

Waukesha leaders say the new City Hall features:

• Improved customer service with visitors greeted at a centralized Help Desk.

• Increased safety and security features for visitors and employees.

• Enhanced public meeting spaces.

• Improved functionality for employee collaboration.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating two major milestones with the completion of City Hall and the 125th

Anniversary of the first City Council Meeting, ” said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly. “We will be honoring our

history and celebrating the new City Hall which will serve the public for generations to come.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, events will be held virtually. Videos will be made available online.

Events include:

10 a.m. – New City Hall Flag Raising Ceremony with the Waukesha Police Dept. and Waukesha Fire

Dept. Honor Guards. Speakers include: members of the City Hall project team; City Administrator

Kevin Lahner; Common Council President Cassie Rodriguez; and Mayor Reilly. *Due to COVID-19 the

public is asked to watch live on the City’s Facebook page

Noon – City Hall Virtual Open House video released on the City’s Facebook/Twitter pages and posted

on the 125th Anniversary web page.

6:30 p.m. – Ribbon Cutting for the first City Council meeting in the new City Hall and 125th

Anniversary presentation *Due to COVID-19 the public is asked to watch the meeting live online.

Thursday’s activities at City Hall are some of the events taking place in Waukesha as part of the city’s 125th anniversary celebration. More information on other events can be found here.