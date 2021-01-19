Remember when the reporting structure in Green Bay garnered headlines?

What was a nonsensical story two years ago is all but forgotten after the Packers second consecutive 13-3 season.

When Matt LaFleur was hired to replace Mike McCarthy, the word “underwhelmed” was commonly used by national talking heads paid to scream their points to the masses.

Those truly in the know were intrigued with LaFleur’s connection to young coaching stars Sean McVay and Kyle Shannahan.

Regardless of how you felt about the hire at the time, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy got it right. In two seasons, LaFleur is 26-6 and one win away from the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year. It’s the most successful beginning to a head coaching tenure in the 100+ year history of the franchise.

If you’re still concerned about the reporting structure – you’re missing the point. From Murphy, to General Manager Brian Gutekunst, to LaFleur, to the collection of players, the Packers have the right people in place to win a Super Bowl.