The Milwaukee Bucks are two games in to their post-season run, but, before that even began, won an NBA-best 58 games this season, earning the top overall seed.

Let me very clear before we get in to the nitty gritty here, the only goal of this season, if you’re a Bucks fan, is to win a 2nd title in 3 years. I am very well aware of that.

However, with all of that being said – How does a team with the best record, best player, arguably best coach not win a single regular season award?

And, I know – who cares about the regular season, right? But, if you ask the players, they care, which, rightfully so.

Bobby Portis, who finished 1st in rebound percentage and 5th in the league in offensive rating, should have won the 6th man of the year award. – He, instead, finished 3rd in voting as Boston’s and former Buck, Malcolm Brogdon took home the hardware.

Brook Lopez, who averaged 2.5 blocks per game, and was the most consistent defender all season for the leagues top rated defense, lost the award to Jaren Jackson of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Giannis, who, we already know, is the world’s best player, and if you watched Joel Embiid of the Sixers flop all over the floor all night last night, is not my MVP, but’ll win it. However, Giannis won’t, and he may not finish in the top 2.

And, last but certainly never least, head coach Mike Budenholzer, who, more than any other coach, has had to deal with more injuries than any other coach with Middleton and Giannis missing a combined total of 68 games this year. He received zero first-place votes. Zero.

Look, I am not upset the number one team in the league will walk away from their incredible season with zero awards, I think it’s disrespectful, but, if any other team not named “Milwaukee” finished with the best overall record, I think we, unfortunately, see some different results.