GREENDALE, Wis. — Passionate about weather and always ready for an adventure, Andrew Muehr is a sophomore at the University of Oklahoma, where he’s studying meteorology. Over time, the former Greendale High School student had several encounters with Twisters, which he’s sharing with the Wisconsin’s Morning News crew on the morning of April 21, 2023.

Muehr shared the following video of his fateful encounter with a Texas twister. He is set to open up about his experiences facing a twister of this size when chatting with WMN host Vince Vitrano.

