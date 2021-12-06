And the result for other NBA GM’s is most non-tranquil.

So, the birthday headline would be too easy. Yes, Giannis scored 27 points and balled out on his 27th birthday. And of course, it’s another win over a Central Division opponent (38 straight wins and counting).

But there’s one term always associated with this Bucks team, and Bucks teams prior since Jon Horst took the reigns.

Depth.

Through diligent work and methodical moves, the Bucks have successfully swung a second round pick to Grayson Allen. A current reunion tour of Wesley Matthews, and one of the most prominent voices and guards on the bench, George Hill.

Among other stats-of-the-night, this day in Bucks history, and more, is Justin Garcia going in length on, not only impact of George Hill, but the impressive maneuvering that Jon Horst has done to acquire deep role players that make huge impacts on the trajectory of an already championship caliber team.

