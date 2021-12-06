MILWAUKEE – As the winter weather once again moves into Wisconsin, warming shelters are getting ready for an influx of people.

Pat Vanderburgh, president of Milwaukee Rescue Mission, says his teams are ready.

“We’re keeping, probably on average, about 150 to 200 men, women and children per night in all of our shelters,” Vanderburgh said. “But we still have capacity to accommodate more. Especially in the cold weather.”

“We have a couple different shelters. Safe Harbor serves single men, Joy House serves mothers with children and also single women.”

He says Milwaukee Rescue Mission will also have people walking the streets on nights like Monday, where the wind-chill is expected to be near zero.

“Looking to see if windshields or windows are fogged up in cars, that might indicate that someone is in the car,” Vanderburgh said. “You know, try to get them out of the car and into our building. In a safer, warmer place.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness, Pat says Milwaukee Rescue Mission is ready to help.

“They can certainly call us directly at the Rescue Mission. 414-344-2211. And we’ll try to get them help immediately. They can even come straight to us at 19th and Wells, ring on our doorbell, if it’s after hours, and somebody will help them.”

Options are also available through the City of Milwaukee. Anyone who needs shelter or help can call 2-1-1 for assistance.