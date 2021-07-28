The Brewers are currently without outfielder Christian Yelich.

It was announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

For many, it was a reminder that coronavirus is still very much a storyline of the 2021 season.

“It’s always been a thing. It never went away,” Jeff Levering tells WTMJ. “Guys still have to deal with the protocols, and guys still have to deal with testing and intake and all the other stuff.”

Manager Craig Counsell gives Yelich a lot of credit for self-reporting his symptoms before things spread in the clubhouse.

“There are a lot of people that would wake up vaccinated and not have much of anything, a little light headache, and not say anything about it. But for Christian, he wanted to have a test and got a test and came back positive.”

Yelich will be on the COVID-19 injured list for 10 days, while Jace Peterson will miss 7 days.

“It could have been a lot worse. So credit to Christian for speaking up when something wasn’t right. He gets a little bit of a break right now and the Brewers just keep on going.”

For the full interview with Levering on Brewers 360 on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.