MILWAUKEE- The Brewers open the 2021 season today against the Minnesota Twins. You can listen to this afternoon’s home opener at 620 AM on your radio dial, or if you live in Milwaukee, Racine, Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington Counties, you can tune in at wtmj.com or on your WTMJ Mobile App.

If you’re heading to American Family Field today there are some things you should know before hitting the road. Per the Brewers:

Parking Lots and Gates: Pre-paid parking passes can be purchased with game tickets and digitally delivered for fan convenience and no-touch entry. Day of game parking is available with credit card or cash payment. Parking lots on Opening Day will open at 11:10 a.m. CT (2 hours prior to game time) and gates will open 11:40 a.m. (1.5 hours prior to game time). Fans will note a designated entrance time and gate on their tickets. Tailgating will not be permitted.

Cashless Ballpark: No cash payments will be accepted in American Family Field. Should fans have cash, there will be kiosks around the ballpark where they can exchange cash for a prepaid card – if not fully used at American Family Field, these cards can be used outside the ballpark where credit cards are accepted. There is a $20 minimum and there are no fees for this service.

COVID Protocols: Information and regulations surrounding safety protocols at American Family Field are evolving. The most up-to-date information can be found on brewers.com/COVID.

To expedite entrance and minimize touch points between security and fans, NO bags will be permitted in the ballpark other than purses or wristlets not exceeding 9” x 5” x 2”, ADA/medical bags and manufactured diaper bags.

All fans, ages two and older, must always wear a facial covering over nose and mouth – except while actively eating and drinking in their designated seating pods. No exceptions will be made to the mask requirement. Fans must socially distance themselves at all times, and as such, are encouraged to enjoy the game from their seating pod with the exception of visiting concessions, one of the Team Stores, or the restroom.

– except while actively eating and drinking in their designated seating pods. No exceptions will be made to the mask requirement. Fans must socially distance themselves at all times, and as such, are encouraged to enjoy the game from their seating pod with the exception of visiting concessions, one of the Team Stores, or the restroom.

Carry-in food or snacks are prohibited in the ballpark. Soda, water, or juice in factory-sealed plastic bottles are permitted (one per person).

Moment of Silence: The players and fans will observe a moment of silence before the National Anthem in honor of Brewers players lost this year, including the legendary Hank Aaron, Don Sutton and Audrey Kuenn.

The National Anthem today will be sung by 12-Year-Old Liamani Segura. She’s previously performed at the ballpark during both the regular season and postseason, as well as for the 2019 NCAA Women’s Final Four Championship Game. The ceremonial first pitch will take place across Wisconsin featuring fans throwing pitches at their favorite locations and be played on the scoreboard. The fan will be invited to be in the stands that game.