A Milwaukee men is facing OWI and drug related charges after they struck a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle Wednesday while they were assisting at the scene of a different OWI traffic stop.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the initial traffic stop was by one of their deputies on routine patrol on I-94 just south of State Highway 20 for a vehicle that had traffic and equipment violations.
After the driver gave a false name and seeing signs of impairment, the deputy arrested the driver, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, for two counts of OWI first offense for having two children in his vehicle. One of the children is about 2 years old and was not in a car seat or seatbelt. The other child was under the age of 2 and was not in a properly installed car seat.
As is standard procedure, deputies assisted the driver in contacting other family members so that the children could be transported from the scene safely. A State Patrol vehicle arrived at the scene and assisted in blocking traffic lanes on the interstate.
It was during this part that a 25-year-old Milwaukee man driving a 2017 Honda Civic drove directly into the rear of the State Patrol vehicle. The driver and the State Patrol member at the scene suffered minor injuries.
While investigating the vehicle, deputies found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
The driver was arrested for multiple traffic violations, possessing heroin and possessing drug paraphernalia.