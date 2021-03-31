A Milwaukee men is facing OWI and drug related charges after they struck a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle Wednesday while they were assisting at the scene of a different OWI traffic stop.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the initial traffic stop was by one of their deputies on routine patrol on I-94 just south of State Highway 20 for a vehicle that had traffic and equipment violations.

After the driver gave a false name and seeing signs of impairment, the deputy arrested the driver, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, for two counts of OWI first offense for having two children in his vehicle. One of the children is about 2 years old and was not in a car seat or seatbelt. The other child was under the age of 2 and was not in a properly installed car seat.

As is standard procedure, deputies assisted the driver in contacting other family members so that the children could be transported from the scene safely. A State Patrol vehicle arrived at the scene and assisted in blocking traffic lanes on the interstate.

It was during this part that a 25-year-old Milwaukee man driving a 2017 Honda Civic drove directly into the rear of the State Patrol vehicle. The driver and the State Patrol member at the scene suffered minor injuries.

Image: Racine County Sheriff’s Office

While investigating the vehicle, deputies found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was arrested for multiple traffic violations, possessing heroin and possessing drug paraphernalia.