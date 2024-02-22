Every week on WTMJ, the crew on Wisconsin’s Morning News honors and celebrates an Everyday Hero. Everyday Heroes are average Jon/Jane Doe’s who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they would be saving a life!

On Thursday, the program celebrated Lily Baker, 18, a high school senior who pulled a woman off the train tracks just seconds before a train would’ve hit the woman.



TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

LISTEN: Decision Wisconsin: Congressman Tom Tiffany on why he supports Donald Trump