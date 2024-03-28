MILWAUKEE – Egg-citing news: We Energies’ peregrine falcon nest boxes make for an exciting egg hunt.

Four peregrine falcon eggs were laid this week, bringing the total eggs laid so far this season to five. All of the We Energies nest box locations — have eggs, with more expected in the next few days.

Peregrine falcon eggs laid in March 2024. Photo courtesy of We Energies.

The peregrine parents take turns incubating their eggs. We Energies provides additional information about this year’s nesting pairs. If all goes well, the first chicks should hatch in a little over a month.

Live streams for the nesting boxes allow viewers to keep tabs on the peregrine falcon families:

Oak Creek Power Plant Peregrine Falcon Camera – Oak Creek, WI

Valley Power Plant Peregrine Falcon Camera- Milwaukee, WI

Port Washington Generating Station Peregrine Falcon Camera – Port Washington, WI

Weston Power Plant Peregrine Falcon Camera – Rothschild, WI

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early ’90s. So far, 444 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies and WPS facilities — that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.