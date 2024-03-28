Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Midday News (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST) and Palermo’s are giving away a Palermo’s prize pack and (2) free pizza coupons on Thursday, March 28, 2024 and Friday, March 29, 2024, during the show.

Fans may enter by commenting their guess of the total combined score for the Iowa State vs. Illinois game on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 9:09 p.m. CST. There will be a second chance to enter by guessing the total combined score for the Marquette vs NC State game on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 6:09 p.m. CST.

Guesses must be submitted as comments on the designated Facebook posts on the 620 WTMJ Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/620wtmj). Guesses must be submitted on the designated Facebook posts before the stated game’s start times for Iowa State vs. Illinois on Thursday, March 28, 2024, and Marquette vs. NC State on Friday, March 29, 2024.

There will be a minimum of 2 grand prizes in the contest. If there is a tie, that is the winning guess was made by multiple individuals, all correct guesses that are closest to the combined total score of the designated game on the designated Facebook posts, all individuals who won will receive the prize.

The total ARV of the Grand Prizes is $40.00.

