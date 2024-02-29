Before the outdoor adventures of summer arrive, cozy up and catch a show indoors this spring. Wisconsin hosts acts of all kinds in live performance venues that will leave you stunned. Here’s to standing ovation-worthy shows.

Catch all sorts of shows at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Whether you’re seeking a Broadway musical, concert or comedy, check out the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center for your next arts and culture trip.The gorgeous venue in downtown Appleton should be on your bucket list of venues to see in Wisconsin.While the main theater has 2,100 seats, you’re never more than 108 feet from the stage. Plus, each level of seating caters guests to their own lobby space and concession stations.

One of the most special aspects about the center is its partnership with Broadway Across America.The organization brings in professional-level productions to the Fox Cities in between stops at major American cities.Upcoming productions include “Clue,” which runs March 19-24, and “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical,” which runs from April 16-21.

You’ll also find nationally recognized musicians, comedians and entertainers putting on a show.For example, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is hosting Jay Leno with special guest Arsenio Hall on April 14.

A Wisconsin establishment to enjoy dinner and show (Jefferson County)

Plan a trip to Fort Atkison to take in a show at an iconic venue — The Fireside Dinner Theatre.Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, The Fireside is a long-loved Wisconsin establishment and has a reputation as one of the best dinner theaters in the Midwest.

You’ll begin your theatrical adventure with a fine meal in one of the dining rooms where you’ll have a choice between three entrees.When the meal is done, you’ll be seated in the theater-in-the-round for a professional performance in an intimate setting.

The Fireside has announced its full lineup of plays for 2024.Among the plays are the classic show “Fiddler on the Roof,” a musical comedy called “Nunsense,” and Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical.”

Reserve a room at the Cambridge Inn on Main for a boutique place to spend the night.The historic property in downtown Cambridge offers authentically decorated guest rooms and spacious bathrooms.

Pick a perfect show at the Pablo Center at the Confluence (Eau Claire County)

Travel to the arts-loving community of Eau Claire for live performances at their best in the Pablo Center at the Confluence. From the outside to the inside, you’ll be wowed by the Pablo Center and its gorgeous theater spaces.

Opened in 2018, the venue boasts state-of-the-art sound and lighting, breathtaking acoustics and modern amenities.Whatever interests you, you’ll find it at the Pablo Center.Upcoming performances include regional musicians, ballet and dance performances, entertainers like illusionists and acrobats, and plays like “Shrek the Musical.”

Before or after a show, visit The Lakely for food, drinks and entertainment.The restaurant serves Midwest modern comfort food that is designed to be shared.Be sure to try the famous Koldtbord, which is a shareable Scandinavian dish of different cold food like meats, cheeses, vegetables, condiments and sauces.And on weekends, you’ll often catch live jazz and other musical performances at The Lakely.

