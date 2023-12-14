MILWAUKEE – The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, December 20. The trip will be President Biden’s third visit to Wisconsin and his second to Milwaukee in 2023.

In a statement, the White House said “The President will discuss how Bidenomics and his Investing in America agenda are leading to a small business boom, lowering costs for hardworking families, and building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up.”

The president’s last visit to Milwaukee was just days before the Republican presidential debate held at Fiserv Forum. While in the city, Biden toured the facility of Ingeteam, which manufactures of onshore wind turbine generators.

No details have been announced about President Biden’s agenda this time around. The White House said additional details will be announced.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.