Interactive technology brings a city’s progress to life.

The City of Racine released Smart City StoryMap, an immersive webpage that showcases the city’s transformation into a “Smart City”. Smart Cities are defined by their commitment to innovation and progress through technology and sustainability.

Racine received its Smart City designation in 2019, becoming the smallest city to win this award and the first “Smart City” in Wisconsin.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason says the new webpage helps residents understand the work being done to adapt the city for the 21st century saying, “This will help us amplify all the great initiatives we are focused on, while connecting residents with our rich and innovative past.”

The webpage features historical facts, interactive maps, and future plans for innovation.