Another band originally set to play at Summerfest on July 6th is cancelling their show.

Pop group AJR confirmed to Twitter that they were cancelling their show for next weekend on July 6th at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The band, made up of 3 brothers, cited an ailing family member for the cancellation. The band was also set to have a special performance with the band Imagine Dragons on July 8th; the band says they will not be part of that performance.

We love you @AJRBrothers ❤️ We’re thinking of you and your family during this difficult time.



The AJR show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on 7/6 is canceled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Tickets purchased with a credit card will be refunded. https://t.co/qfruOgCPuV — Summerfest (@Summerfest) July 1, 2023

The announcement comes after AJR was set to replace Jimmy Buffet, who dropped out of the festival “due to circumstances out of our control” according to Summerfest. Buffet was admitted to a hospital back in March.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Summerfest says tickets to the July 6th show will be refunded.